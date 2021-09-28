YouTube
    Nitin Talwar Launches A New Music Label Orrange Studioz

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Orrange Studioz, a newly created label focusing on modern music and "deliberate listening experiences," is gaining popularity as a hit factory for the Indian music industry. Nitin Talwar founded Orrange Studioz with the stated mission "to create deeper experiences with music" through contemporary releases by artists "exploring beyond standard sonic territories." The label will strive to inspire young talents supported by special events and partnerships.

    The label's first project, "Tu Rovenga" starring Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar and Zaid Darbar was shot in Hungary, Europe, and received worldwide acclaim and praise. The label has gathered more than 10 crore views and over a million followers on video streaming platform YouTube in less than 6 months since its inception.

    "Instead of music getting stuck in your head, we want your head to get lost in the music," said Nitin Talwar in a statement. "Orrange Studioz is about foreground music - not what you put on in the background while you do something else. Through Orrange Studioz we want to drive a deeper connection between the music, mind and soul while we listen."

    "The Orrange Studioz's team have created a distinct and compelling brand that invites artists to explore modern music while centring the creative process. Through this label, we're proud to work alongside biggest names of the entertainment Industry." He added.

    With more than a decade of experience in the entertainment industry, Nitin himself has produced several blockbusters movies including Carry on Jatta (2012), Lucky Di Unlucky Story (2013), Singh vs Kaur (2013), Best of Luck (2013) and Faraar (2015) while distributing more than 50 films worldwide such as Baby, Roy, Creature, Ragini Mms 2, Jatt & Juliet, Char Sahibzade and many more.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 15:59 [IST]
    X