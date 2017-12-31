Nitin Patel takes charge as Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister

Nitin Patel on Sunday took charge as Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister in Gandhinagar after assurance of new portfolio.

The announcement of his new portfolios will be made at 2 today afternoon as the Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will submit a letter for the same to the Governor O P Kohli, he is expected to be allotted the Finance Ministry which is currently with Saurabh Patel.

Patel, who was upset after the important finance and urban development portfolios were taken away from him, had on Saturday claimed that his "fight is for prestige and not post. My respect and honour should be restored in the party."

On Saturday, Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti leader Hardik Patel had invited Nitin Patel to join him and accused the BJP of "not respecting the veteran leader".

OneIndia News