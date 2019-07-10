  • search
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nitesh Rane who poured mud on NHAI engineer gets bail

    By Vishal S
    |

    Mumbai, July 10: Congress MLA Nitesh Rane who was arrested for pouring bucket of mud on a NHAI engineer over the condition of highway was on Wednesday granted bail. Rane, who kicked up a controversy after man handling the engineer and even remaning defiant initally, was granted bail for a surety of Rs 20,000, said reports.

    Nitesh Rane who poured mud on NHAI engineer gets bail

    A Sindhudurg court had on Tuesday remanded Nitesh Rane and 17 of his supporters in judicial custody till July 23 in connection with last week's assault.

    Nitesh Rane and supporters sent to 4-day police custody

    Another condition of the bail is that the MLA should appear before Kankavli police station every Sunday and not repeat such offence.

    On Tuesday, Rane and his supporters were produced before the court in Kankavli after their police custody expired. Their bail applications came up for hearing today.

    Rane, who is the legislator from Kankavli, was on July 4, inspecting potholes on the Mumbai-Goa highway. He was reportedly upset because of the deteriorating condition of the road.

    In a video of the incident, the legislator was seen pushing the engineer, identified as Prakash Shede, while his supporters poured buckets of mud over the official's head. A group of Rane's supporters, allegedly belonging to the Swabhiman Sanghatna, were then seen tying up Shede by the side of the bridge.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    bail mumbai

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 18:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue