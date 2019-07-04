Nitesh Rane who poured mud on engineer surrenders, arrested

Mumbai, July 04: Congress MLA Nitesh Rane, who initially remained defiant after pouring mud on an engineer over the condition of a highway, has now surrendered before the police. Nitesh along with two of his supporters have been arrested and would be produced before the court on Friday.

FIR has been registered against Rane and 40-50 supporters under Sections 353, 342, 332, 324, 323, 120(A), 147, 143, 504, 506 of IPC, reported ANI.

"Nitesh Rane and two of his supporters have been arrested and search for other accused is on. They will be produced in court tomorrow," reports quoted SP, Sindhudurg, Dikshit Gedam, as saying.

Nitesh Rane and supporters poured a bucket of mud on an engineering over poor state of a highway. Nitesh Rane is the son of veteran Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane.

When accosted by media channels, Nitesh Rane had said that the condition of the highway was so bad that people were suffering because of it. But surely, there are other ways to tackle the matter than taking law in own hands and pouring mud over the engineer.

Nitesh's father Narayan Rane said that he would ask his son to apologise.

" Why won't I ask him to apologise? He is my son. If a father can aplogise for no fault of his, son will have to apologise," senior Rane said.

Junior Rane earlier remained defiant and said he would personally supervise the repair work of the highway and watch over with a 'stick in hand'.

" Now I will myself oversee the repair work on this highway, with a stick in my hand. Everyday at 7 am I will reach here. Let me see how does the Govt system win against us. We have the medicine to tackle their arrogance," he said, as per an ANI report.

In the video that went viral, Rane and his supporters can be seenn dumping buckets of mud on engineer Prakash Shedekar at a bridge near Mumbai-Goa highway in Kankavali.