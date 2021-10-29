Nirmala Sitharaman to attend G20 Joint Finance, Health Ministers' meeting in Rome

The full list of recommendations made by the GST Council

New Delhi, Oct 29: Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman will attend the G-20 joint Finance and Health Ministers meeting in Rome on October 29, which among other things will discuss COVID pandemic prevention and response.

She will be discussing measures to strengthen COVID-19 pandemic prevention, preparedness and response. The meeting precedes G20 Rome Summit.

"Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman embarks on an official visit to attend #G20 Joint Finance & Health Ministers meeting in #Rome to discuss measures to strengthen #COVID19 #PandemicPrevention, #preparedness & #response. The meeting precedes #G20RomeSummit," tweeted the Ministry of Finance.

The G20 Heads of State and Government Summit will be held in Rome on October 30th and 31st 2021. The Ministers of Economy and Finance traditionally also take part in the event.

PM Modi to attend G20 Summit from Oct 29-31, then leaves to Glasgow for COP26 climate talks

Finance and health ministers will discuss how to keep momentum on response to pandemic and build on further coordination arrangements between health and finance ministries.

On October 29, G20 Finance and Health Ministers will gather in Rome for their first joint meeting under the Italian G20 Presidency.

The meeting will be co-chaired by Daniele Franco, Italian Minister of Economy and Finance and Roberto Speranza, Italian Minister of Health.

(With ANI inputs)

