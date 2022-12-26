YouTube
    Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS due to minor stomach infection

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 26: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Monday. The 63-year-old has been admitted in a private ward of the hospital. She was taken to the hospital around 12 noon.

    The 63-year-old has been hospitalised due to minor stomach infection, likely to be discharged soon, reports ANI quoting official sources.

    Nirmala Sitharaman

    The official sources also informed that there is nothing to be worried about and that she was well.

    The hospitalisation of the 63-year-old minister comes at a crucial time since the presentation of Budget of the nation is only a month away.

    On Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attended the 35th annual convocation of The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University in Chennai. The finance minister observed that medical education in Tamil Nadu should be taught in Tamil language as there was a definite need towards strengthening it.

    On Sunday, the finance minister paid floral tribute to the former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on his birth anniversary at 'Sadaiv Atal' in New Delhi.

    X