    Nirbhaya: No execution of convicts today, court stays hanging until further orders

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 31: A Delhi court has stayed the execution of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya case.

    The court said that the execution will be stayed until further orders.

    The convicts had sought a stay on their execution scheduled for February 1.

    The court had on Thursday issued notices to to the Tihar jail authorities seeking its response on a petition filed by the convicts. Irfan Ahmed, the public prosecutor told the court that this was complete mockery of justice.

    Counsel for the convicts however told the court that under Section 854 of the revised Delhi Prison Rules, none can be hanged till the last one has exhausted all options in case of multiple death row convicts, held guilty for the same crime. He also told the court that the Supreme Court in 2014 had said that death row convicts should be given 14 days time after the rejection of their mercy plea before hanging them.

    Meanwhile, Pawan Jallad, a hangman from the Meerut Prison, reported to the Tihar Jail administration Officials said Pawan, a third-generation hangman, will be staying on the jail premises and check the strength of rope and other related things on Friday.

    Read more about:

    hanging delhi court nirbhaya gang rape

