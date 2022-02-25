Night curfew to be lifted in Delhi from Monday

YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 25: The Delhi government has ordered lifting of night curfew from Monday onwards.

    All COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted, but this would be subject to the positivity rate remaining below 1 per cent. There would be stress on COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, masking, surveillance, testing and vaccination.

    Further it has also been decided that schools will do away with the hybrid mode of classes starting April 1.

    The Delhi Disaster Management Authority met today under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Anil Bail and discussed issues relating to lifting of remaining restrictions.

    There has been a steady decline in cases in Delhi. The main agenda of the meeting was to lift night curfew. There was also a discussion on the seating capacity at restaurants and bars.

    Story first published: Friday, February 25, 2022, 14:03 [IST]
    X