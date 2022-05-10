NIA’s Mumbai raids exposes close association of D-Gang with LeT, JeM, Al-Qaeda

New Delhi, May 10: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at 24 locations in the Mumbai Commissionerate and five places in Mira Road Bhayandar Commissionerate on Monday.

The case on hand pertained to the criminal activities of international terrorist network of the Dawood Ibrahim Company or D-Company. The NIA said that the case involves Dawood Ibrahim and his associates including Haji Anees, Shakeel Shaikh alias Chhota Shakeel, Javed China, Tiger Memon.

The accused persons were indulging in arms smuggling, narco terrorism, money laundering and circulation of fake Indian currency.

They are in unauthorised possession/involved in acquisition of key assets for raising terror funds and working in active collaboration with international terrorist organisation including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Al Qaeda (AQ).

The NIA during the raids seized incriminating material including electronic devices, documents of investments in real estate, cash and fire arms.

The NIA had in February registered an FIR after it was learnt that several of these persons were linked to Dawood and were raising funds to sponsor terror in the country.

For India the top headaches are Dawood Ibrahim and Lashkar-e-Tayiba chief, Hafiz Saeed. Top security officials tell OneIndia that Dawood is a more important person to nab because he provides the finances to the ISI, which in turn is channelised into aiding terror groups.

Dawood has always been a strategic asset for Pakistan and this is the primary reason, why he continues to be sheltered in that country, officials also state.

Dawood Ibrahim who has a 20 million dollar bounty on his head has already been declared a global terrorist by the US. India on the other hand has been sharing plenty of information on Dawood's global financial network and how nearly 40 percent of his money is being used to fund terror.

When the NDA government took over, the very first security briefing dwelled a lot on Dawood. The then Intelligence Bureau chief, Asif Ibrahim said in his first official briefing that terrorism receives a major chunk of its funds through narcotic smuggling via India, which is controlled by Dawood.

