NIA seizes huge cache of arms meant to be used by naxals against security forces

New Delhi, Feb 11: The National Investigation Agency has recovered high grade explosives and cordtex wire during searches in Jharkhand.

The NIA team conducted saerches in the dense forest of Korangburu hillock, at Jilingkel in Khunti district and recovered Cordtex wire (100 mtrs) and 126 Gelatin sticks (15 kgs ), a high grade explosive.

The recoveries were made following the arrest of a naxalite, Birsa Munda. He is an armed cadre of the proscribed organisation CPI (Maoist).

The case pertains to attack on a police party by the cadres of CPI (Maoist), at around in June 2019 at Kukru Haat. 5 police men were martyred and their arms and ammunition were looted by the naxalites.

The Jharkhand Police had arrested 11 accused and filed two charge-sheets against them. The NIA re-registered the case and arrested 5 more accused, who are armed cadres of CPI (Maoist).

During the examination of accused, Munda, it was revealed that explosives procured by the cadres of CPI(Maoist) were hidden at the Korangburu hillock, in Jilingkel, District Khunti.

NIA team, with the help of local police and SSB, conducted searches during the wee hours and recovered cordtex wire and 126 Gelatin sticks. The explosives were to be used against the security forces by CPI (Maoist).