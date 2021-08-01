YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NIA recovers incriminating material in Lashkar IED case

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 01: The National Investigation Agency conducted searches at multiple locations in connection with the Bathindi IED recovery case.

    NIA recovers incriminating material in Lashkar IED case

    The searches were conducted in Shopian and Ramban districts. The case was registered following the recovery of 5 kilograms of IED from a Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorist in Bathindi.

    Jammu drone strike, LeM module: NIA raids 14 locations in J&KJammu drone strike, LeM module: NIA raids 14 locations in J&K

    During the searches conducted many digital devices including mobile phones, pen drives, shells of used bullets, CDs, plastic face masks that are used during stone pelting, memory cards, hand written jihadi material, ID card of Al-aqsa media and other incriminating materials have been recovered.

    More NIA News  

    Read more about:

    nia ied lashkar

    Story first published: Sunday, August 1, 2021, 9:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 1, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X