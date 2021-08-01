NIA recovers incriminating material in Lashkar IED case

New Delhi, Aug 01: The National Investigation Agency conducted searches at multiple locations in connection with the Bathindi IED recovery case.

The searches were conducted in Shopian and Ramban districts. The case was registered following the recovery of 5 kilograms of IED from a Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorist in Bathindi.

During the searches conducted many digital devices including mobile phones, pen drives, shells of used bullets, CDs, plastic face masks that are used during stone pelting, memory cards, hand written jihadi material, ID card of Al-aqsa media and other incriminating materials have been recovered.

Story first published: Sunday, August 1, 2021, 9:15 [IST]