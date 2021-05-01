NIA exposes unholy naxal-contractor nexus in killing of police personnel

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 01: The National Investigation Agency has charged 34 naxalites in connection with the killing of four police personnel in Latehar district of Jharkhand.

The case pertains to the deadly attack on the police patrolling party by the naxalites on November 22 2019 in which four police personnel were martyred.

Investigation by NIA has revealed that Anal Da, Central Committee Member and Secretary of Bihar Jharkhand Special Area Committee of CPI (Maoist), in collusion with other senior Maoist leaders, had conspired and planned the attack on the Police Patrolling Party at Lukuiya More.

The reconnaissance for carrying out the attack at the targeted place was conducted for a week and final planning for execution was undertaken at Bearjangha forest. Top leaders of CPI(I) Maoists had planned the details and had constituted three teams to carry out the attack in a meticulous manner, the NIA said.

During investigation, NIA was successful in unearthing immovable properties worth Rs 50 lakhs of Ravindra Ganjhu in Latehar and Ranchi districts and the same were attached under sec 25 of UA(P) Act.

Investigation leading to arrest of local contractor, Mrityunjay Kumar Singh exposed the unholy nexus between the CPI (Maoist) and unscrupulous contractors who are aiding and abetting activities of such banned terrorist organisations in naxal affected areas.