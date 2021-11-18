How an Arabic to Malayalam book on Jihad led to Islamic fanaticism in Kerala

NIA nets key ISIS conspirator in Quran Circle case

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 18: The National Investigation Agency arrested an operative of the Islamic Sate from Bengaluru Karnataka. The accused Zuhab Hameed was involved in an ISIS conspiracy case, the NIA said.

The probe revealed that Hameed along with the other acused had raised funds, radicalised gullible Muslim youth through Quran Circle group and recruited them and illegally sent them to Syria via Turkey to Join ISIS.

Zuhaib Manna had used his contacts to motivate and radicalise many impressionable Muslim youth by showing them videos depicting atrocities on Muslims in Syria.

Earlier the NIA had registered a case against Tauqir, Zuhab and Mohammad Shihab for their affiliation with the ISIS. Earlier the NIA had also arrested two accused persons namely Ahamad Abdul Cadar and Irgan Nasir.

The NIA learnt that Tauqir along with the other accused had raised funds, radicalised and recruited gullible Muslim. They had formed a group called as the Quran Circle and these recruits were sent to Syria to join the ISIS.

Earlier In 2013, Muhammad Tauqir Mahmood along with his associate had also visited Syria illegally to liaise with Daesh leadership and had offered support from Indian Muslims.

Story first published: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 8:49 [IST]