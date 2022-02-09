NIA nabs Al-Qaeda terrorist who planned blast in poll bound UP

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 08: The National Investigation Agency has arrested an Al-Qaeda operative in connection with a conspiracy case to conduct bomb blasts in poll bound Uttar Pradesh.

The operative, Towheed Ahmad Shah is a resident of Badgam in Jammu and Kashmir. The case was originally registered by the Uttar Pradesh ATS against Shah who had entered into a conspiracy for recruiting members of the Al-Qaeda affiliate AGH (Ansaar Gajwatul Hind) to commit acts of terror in Lucknow.

Earlier the NIA had arrested 5 persons in connection with the case and a chargesheet had also been filed. The probe revealed that Towheed was the mastermind of the conspiracy to recruit the operatives and to commit acts of terror. He also oversaw the procurement of arms and ammunition apart from explosive materials to be used in the blasts in Uttar Pradesh.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 7:29 [IST]