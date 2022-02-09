YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NIA nabs Al-Qaeda terrorist who planned blast in poll bound UP

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 08: The National Investigation Agency has arrested an Al-Qaeda operative in connection with a conspiracy case to conduct bomb blasts in poll bound Uttar Pradesh.

    NIA nabs Al-Qaeda terrorist who planned blast in poll bound UP
    Representational Image

    The operative, Towheed Ahmad Shah is a resident of Badgam in Jammu and Kashmir. The case was originally registered by the Uttar Pradesh ATS against Shah who had entered into a conspiracy for recruiting members of the Al-Qaeda affiliate AGH (Ansaar Gajwatul Hind) to commit acts of terror in Lucknow.

    Earlier the NIA had arrested 5 persons in connection with the case and a chargesheet had also been filed. The probe revealed that Towheed was the mastermind of the conspiracy to recruit the operatives and to commit acts of terror. He also oversaw the procurement of arms and ammunition apart from explosive materials to be used in the blasts in Uttar Pradesh.

    More NATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCY News  

    Read more about:

    national investigation agency al qaeda up election 2022

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 7:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 9, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X