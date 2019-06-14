NIA makes huge recovery in Manipur terror cum extortion case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 14: The National Investigation Agency has recovered arms and ammunition during a search operation that it conducted in Imphal Manipur.

The NIA which conducted the operation along with the Assam Rifles recovered, AK-47s, pistols, live grenades and five pairs of camouflage uniforms.

The NIA says that the ammunition belongs to the associates of self-styled Chairman of the KCP (PWG) Moirangthem Rana Meitei.

The case was re-registered under section 17, 18, 20 & 21 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The case relates to the criminal conspiracy hatched by cadres of proscribed organisation Kangleipak Communist party (PWG) Manipur to extort money from local people, Govt. departments, schools, institutions etc. for KCP (PWG) and for further their terror activities in the State.