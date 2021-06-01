NIA digs deeper into plot to kill Hindu leaders in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi, June 01: The National Investigation Agency has unravelled a conspiracy where a group of people were plotting to kill Hindu leaders in Tamil Nadu.

Last week, the NIA arrested one Mohammad Ashiq aged 20 years after it was learnt that he was part of a conspiracy to kill Hindu leaders in Tamil Nadu. He was picked up after investigations found that he was one of the seven accused part of forming a terrorist group owing allegiance to the Islamic State.

The court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him. The accused persons were charged with hatching a criminal conspiracy to kill Hindu leaders in Coimbatore, the probe also found.

This comes in the backdrop of the NIA filing a chargesheet against an Islamic State operative from Madurai in connection with the Hizb-ut-Tahrir case. The NIA charged Mohammad Iqbal alias Senthil Kumar aged 31 years.

The case was first registered by the Madurai police after it was found that the accused was uploading denigrating posts on the social media. Later on the case was transferred to the NIA.

Investigation has revealed that the posts on the Facebook page "Thoonga Vizhigal Rendu is in Kazimar Street" were uploaded by Iqbal to incite communal disharmony amongst different religious groups, in a manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order, the NIA said in its chargesheet.

Further the agency said that he had conspired with other suspects in the name of the Hizb-ut-Tahrir, a banned organisation in many countries. He had professed and preached about establishing an Islamic Caliphate and implement the Sharia law in India by overthrowing a non-Islamic government. In furtherance of conspiracy , he had participated in closed door Bayans ( meetings) and also created multiple social media accounts, on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Telegram, WhatsApp etc to upload posts intending to disclaim, disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India and to excite disaffection towards Indian Government.

