NIA court judge who delivered Mecca Masjid verdict resigns

In a curious development, the Special NIA judge, who delivered the verdict in the 2007 Mecca Masjid blast case, has resigned. Reportedly, Reddy has submitted his resignation letter to the Chief Justice of Hyderabad High Court.

Earlier in the day, Reddy acquitted right-wing activist Swami Aseemanand and four others in the 2007 Mecca Masjid blast case, ruling that the prosecution failed to prove charges against them.

Ten persons, all members of Abhinav Bharat, including Nabakumar Sirkar alias Swami Aseemanand; Devender Gupta; Lokesh Sharma alias Ajay Tiwari, Lakshman Das Maharaj, Mohanlal Rateshwar and Rajender Chowdhary were named as accused in the case.

Two other accused, former RSS pracharak Sandeep V. Dange and electrician-cum-RSS activist Ramchandra Kalsangra from MP are absconding.

A massive blast had ripped through the Mecca Masjid on May 18, 2007, during Friday prayers, killing nine people and wounding 58.

The high profile case was handed over to the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI), which filed a charge sheet and later the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over from the CBI in 2011.

Altogether, 10 persons owing alligience to right-wing organisations were named as accused in the case.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day