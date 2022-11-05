With Islamic radicalisation running so deep, why an NIA branch in every state matters

NIA chargesheets Dawood Ibrahim, Chota Shakeel, others in fresh case against D-company

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Nov 05: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, his close aide Chhota Shakeel and three other members of the 'D Company' for carrying out various types of unlawful activities, the agency said in a statement.

"NIA filed a chargesheet against three arrested- Arif Abubakar Shaikh, Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh and Mohammed Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit and 2 wanted accused- Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and Shakeel Shaikh alias Chhota Shakeel, in a case relating to activities of D-Company & don Dawood Ibrahim," the NIA stated.

The investigations established that accused persons who are members of D-Company, a terrorist gang and an organized crime syndicate, had conspired to further the gang's criminal activities by carrying out various types of unlawful activities, the central agency stated.

"In furtherance, they raised, collected and extorted huge amounts of money by threatening & putting person(s) in fear of death/grievous hurt, for D-Company/for benefit of an individual terrorist in instant case and with the intention to threaten the security of India and create terror," the NIA added.

It has also been established that the arrested accused persons received huge amounts of money through hawala channels, from absconding/wanted accused based abroad, meant for triggering sensational terrorist/criminal acts) in Mumbai and other parts of India to create terror, the federal anti-terror agency stated.

"The accused persons were holding/in possession of the said 'proceeds of terrorism'. Further investigations in the case are in progress," it claimed.

Dawood Ibrahim is based in Karachi and being wanted for multiple terror activities in India including the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts.

Story first published: Saturday, November 5, 2022, 20:29 [IST]