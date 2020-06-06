NIA charges one in fake currency case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 06: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against one person in connection with a fake currency case that was reported in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The case relates to the recovery of high quality fake Indian currency notes having the face value of Rs 2,49,500. The UP ATS had seized the notes from one Mohammad Murad Alam in 2019.

The case was later handed over to the NIA. Investigation has disclosed that accused Mohammad Murad Alam was involved in trafficking of high quality counterfeit Indian Currency Notes (FICN) sourced from one Sadar Ali alias Bengali of Malda, West Bengal and was supplying it to one Shahnawaj Ansari alias Bunty of Ghaziabad, UP.

He had brought high quality FICN multiple times, purportedly smuggled from Bangladesh from the same source and was supplying to the same consignee in UP.