NIA charges Islamic State operative from Bihar

During the raids conducted at Batla House in Delhi, the NIA had found incriminating material and even unearthed a plan by the Islamic State to radicalise the youth and then send them to Syria to fight alongside the outfit

New Delhi, Jan 31: The chargesheet by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) speaks about the manner in which an Islamic State operative had raised funds to send operatives to Syria to fight alongside the outfit.

In a detailed chargesheet filed against one Mohammad Mohsin Ahmad, a resident of Patna, Bihar, the NIA said that he had conspired with other members to raise funds in a bid to propagate the ideology of the Islamic State and also send recruits to Syria.

The charges levelled by the NIA against Ahmad are Sections 120B of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 17, 18, 39 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of 1967.

The NIA had registered the case suo-motu on June 25, last year.

Attack at Gorakhnath Temple: NIA court hands death sentence to accused Murtaza Abbasi

The objective of Ahmad and his associated was to radicalise youth and then recruit them to the terror group, which has been banned by India.

The NIA further said that Ahmad was collecting funds from sympathisers and sending them to his Syria based contacts.

Ahmad is a first year engineering student.

Ahmad was arrested by the NIA for his association with the Islamic State on August 8. His arrest took place after searches were carried out at his premises in Batla House. He had planned on carrying out terror attacks in the country and was in tough with other members of the Islamic State. The case on hand pertained to his online and on-ground activities.

NIA attaches Hurriyat Conference office on court orders

"During investigations, it has been established that Ahmad raised funds for the ISIS and sent these funds to his Syria-based ISIS handlers through Crypto currency channels," a spokesperson for the National Investigation Agency said.

An NIA spokesperson said, 'investigations have revealed that the accused conspired with an ISIS handler and others for propagation of the ISIS ideology, with the ultimate objective to radicalize the Indian youth and recruit them for the terror group.'

Story first published: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 17:49 [IST]