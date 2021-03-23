NIA charges Hizbul’s gun-runners who were sustaining political-terrorist nexus in J&K

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 23: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against two gun-runners and a financier of the Hizbul Mujahideen. Those chargesheeted are Shaheen Ahmad Lone, Tafazul Hussain and Waheed-ur-Rahman Para.

The case was registered following the arrest of two Hizbul Mujahideen operatives, Syed Naveed Mushtaq, the then District Commander of HM for the district Shopian and Ganderbal and Rafi Ahmad Rather along with one serving DSP of J&K Police. Devender Singh and Advocate Irfan Shafi Mir, near Al-Stop Naka, Qazigund while they were travelling from Srinagar to Jammu in the i20 car owned and driven by accused Advocate Irfan Shafi Mir.

Jaish-ul-Hind is a terror group on Telegram and not Indian Mujahideen 2.0

Investigation has revealed that chargesheeted accused Shaheen Ahmad Lone and Tafazul Hussain Parimoo were involved in gun running from across the LoC for the militants of banned terrorist organisations Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

They were also channelizing funds to the militants for sustaining terrorist activities in J&K at the behest of handlers located in Pakistan. Investigation has also revealed that chargesheeted accused Waheed-ur- Rahman Para was part of the conspiracy for raising and transferring of terror funds to Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) militants for procurement of terrorist hardware and was also a crucial player in sustaining political-separatist-terrorist nexus in J&K.