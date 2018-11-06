NIA charges 4 persons in fake Indian currency case

Bengaluru, Nov 6: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against four persons in connection with a fake currency case busted in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The case on hand pertains to the seizure of fake Indian currency of the face value Rs 6,34,000. All the seized currency were in the Rs 2,000 denomination.

During investigation, it was found that the arrested accused persons and their associates based in Karnataka as well as in West Bengal hatched a conspiracy to de-stabilise the monetary stability of the country by circulating fake Indian currency in the markers of Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka.

Sajjad Ali was a courier and as a part of the conspiracy, he brought huge quantities of FICN from Malda to Bengaluru. M G Raju and Gangadhar Ramappa Kholkar are hardened FICN racketeers and have been involved in FICN cases earlier as well.