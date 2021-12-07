YouTube
    NIA charges 3 for hurling bomb at BJP MLA’s residence in Bengal

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 07: The National Investigation Agency has charged three persons who had hurled several bombs at the office of an MLA in West Bengal.

    NIA charges 3 for hurling bomb at BJP MLA’s residence in Bengal

    The case pertains to the hurling of several bombs adjacent to the gate of the office of MLA, Pawan Kumar Singh on September 8 2021. The intent was to target the MLA and his family members, the NIA said.

    The NIA said that its probe revealed that the accused persons had conspired to commit the crime by using explosives with an intent of destroying property. Sonu Jaiswal, Arif Akhtar and Rahul Kumar have been booked under sections of the IPC and the Explosive Substances Act before the NIA Special Court in Kolkata, the NIA said.

    A case was registered at North 24 Paraganas district of West Bengal and it was re-registered by the NIA in September, the NIA also said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 7, 2021, 9:16 [IST]
