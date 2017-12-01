NIA busts plot to eliminate RSS workers in Punjab

The National Investigation Agency has taken over the investigation of the murder case of RSS worker Ravinder Gosain. This was in compliance with an order of the Ministry for Home Affairs.

Gosain the Mukhya Shikshak of the Mohan shakha of the RSS was shot dead by two unidentified men outside his residence in Ludhiana's Gagandeep Colony. The Punjab Police registered a case and investigation was taken up.

During the course of investigation, two accused persons namely Ramandeep Singh and Hardeep Singh taken into custody. The interrogation revealed that the two persons were involvement in 8 other incidents of murder and attempt to murder in Punjab since 2016.

Targets in these incidents generally were members of the RSS and Hindu organizations. Besides, in July, 2017, they also murdered a Christian pastor named Sultan Masih in Ludhiana.

It also came to light that the above mentioned conspiracy to destabilize Punjab has been hatched by Sikh extremist elements and others located in various parts of the world including the United Kingdom, France, Italy, United Arab Emirates and Pakistan.

The investigation conducted so far has revealed channelling of funds from foreign countries for execution of the these incidents. The conspiracy also included an element of ideological brainwashing and incitement of the above accused persons on religious grounds by their mentors settled abroad.

OneIndia News