NIA biggest raid across the country sets the tone for a ban on the PFI

PFI as an organisation came into existence in 2006. However, it dates back to 1993 when an organisation called the National Development Front was formed to protect the interests of Muslims in Kerala following the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

New Delhi, Sep 22: In a joint operation the National Investigation Agency and the Enforcement Directorate raided multiple locations in a bid to crack down on the Popular Front of India.

Raids took place at Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka among other places. Over 100 PFI members have been detained by the ED, NIA and respective state police in various cases.

Sources tell OneIndia that two members of the PFI were also arrested from Lucknow. This is the biggest raid on the PFI and other organisations supporting terror by the NIA. The Union Home Ministry is also keeping a close watch on the developments.

The source cited above said that the prime objective of this raid is to crack down on terror funding, radicalising people and setting up training camps.

Nearly 200 officials of the NIA were part of this raid. In another development the Assam Police also d detained nine people linked with the PFI. The raids began at midnight and the operation extended to the homes of several PFI leaders including that of O M A Salam in Major, Mallapuram, the chairman of the outfit. This had even led to protests by the PFI.

PFI's state general secretary Abdul Sattar said that the NIA and ED conducted raids at the various offices of the PFI. The latest example of atrocities is the midnight raid by the NIA and ED. We strongly protest the fascist regime's moves to silence dissenting voices, he also said.

This development comes just days after the NIA raided multiple locations in Andhra Pradesh. Many PFI members were picked up on charges of instigating violence and illegal activities. Raids also took place in Telangana on September 18.

The NIA crackdown is a significant one in the wake of several incidents of violence taking place across the country. Riots were reported in UP and there have been targeted killings that have been taking place.

The NIA has taken cognisance of all these cases and in the past couple of days registered over a dozen cases. In recent days the agency has raided over 100 locations in what could be called as the biggest crackdown.

In addition to this the NIA is also quizzing Pyaz Ahmed, the Cuddalore district head of the PFI and the Madurai district secretary Yasser Arafat.

These developments also come in the wake of the clamour seeking a ban on the organisation is getting louder. Back in 2018 the National Investigation had prepared a dossier on the PFI and explained why the organisation should be banned.

The NIA speaks about the killing of RSS worker Rudresh in Bengaluru. Further, it details the professor's hand chopping case at Idukki. While giving details about a Kannur training camp from where country-made bombs and swords were seized, the NIA report to the Home Ministry also speaks about an Islamic State module case.

The NIA says that the approach of the PFI is radical in nature. It speaks about recruiting only committed Muslims into its fold. It also states that the cadres train with clips of the Babri Masjid demolition and this is clearly a sign that it is trying to radicalise its cadres.

It is trying to run a parallel administration the NIA states. It speaks about the Darul Khada an outfit comprising Muslim scholars, social workers and advocates. This was set up in 2009, by SDPI national chief E Aboobacker. The NIA says that they run a parallel judiciary which settles a host of issues. The NIA dossier also states that in July 2009, a Kerala level declaration was passed by the Darul Khada in Malappuram in which it had called upon the Muslim community not to attend civil courts, but get all issues sorted out by it.

The NIA also cited the most recent case it is probing in connection with Love Jihad. It speaks about the Sathyasarani Islamic Dawah an affiliate of the PFI. It says that this organisation is running an Islamic conversion centre and also details the rigorous religious training it is imparting.

The Intelligence Bureau has said that the PFI is violent in nature. They one point agenda is to attack the Right Wing. They preach to their cadres that attacking those who oppose Islam would earn them religious rewards. the PFI has been accused of chopping off a professor's hand who had allegedly hurt religious sentiments in Kerala. 37 PFI cadres were arrested. In an affidavit before the Kerala High Court, it was submitted that the PFI was involved in 27 murders. In another report, the Kerala government said that there was 87 attempt to murder cases against PFI cadres.

Formation:

How PFI expanded:

The activities of the NDF were restricted to Kerala alone. There was a decision that was later on taken to unify like-minded outfits from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The PFI then was born in 2006 with the merger of NDF, Karnataka Forum for Dignity and the Manitha Neethi Pasarai in Tamil Nadu.

By 2009 more organisations merged with the PFI. They were Goa Citizen's Forum, Rajasthan's Community Social and Educational Society, West Bengal's Nagarik Adhikar Suraksha Samithi, Manipur's Lilong Social Forum and Association of Social Justice, Andhra Pradesh.

