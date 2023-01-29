YouTube
    NIA attaches Hurriyat Conference office on court orders

    Srinagar, Jan 29: The National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Sunday attached the separatist Hurriyat Conference's office in the Rajbagh area here on the orders of a Delhi court in a terror funding case, officials said.

    A team of the federal agency arrived at the Hurriyat office and pasted an attachment notice on the building's outer wall, they said "This is to inform all members of the public that the building where the office of All Party Hurriyat Conference is located at Rajbagh and is owned jointly by Nayeem Ahmad Khan, who is presently facing trial ... has been attached by the court order dated 27th January 2023 by Special NIA Court Patiala House, New Delhi," the notice read.

    The Hurriyat Conference is an amalgam of 26 separatist outfits and was formed in 1993. The office has remained closed since August 2019 following a crackdown on separatist groups by the government.

