NIA arrests PDP youth wing president in terror conspiracy case

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 25: The National Investigation Agency has arrested the youth president of the PDP in connection with the terror conspiracy case of suspended Jammu and Kashmir Police DSP Davinder Singh.

The youth president of the PDP, Waheed Ur Rehman is being questioned at the NIA headquarters in Delhi.

Singh is alleged to have brought Naveed Babu, Mir Irfan and Rafi Rather from Shopian to Srinagar. They set out to Jammu, from where they were planning on going to New Delhi.

However before he could leave, the police arrested him.

The National Investigation Agency in July filed a chargesheet against six people, including suspended Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Davinder Singh, for alleged terror activities in the country, officials said.

Besides Singh, the chargesheet also names banned Hizbul Mujahideen commander Syed Naveed Mushtaq alias Naveed Babu as well as the group's alleged overground worker Irfan Shafi Mir and its member Rafi Ahmad Rather. The other two named are Tanveer Ahmad Wani, a trader, and Naveed Babu's brother Syed Irfan Ahmad, officials said.

Singh, who was arrested in January this year, is alleged to have established contact with officials of the Pakistan High Commission through secure social media platforms, officials said.