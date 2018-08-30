NIA arrests Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Syed Salahuddin's son

Srinagar, Aug 30: National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested second son of Hizb chief Syed Salahuddin from Rambagh in Srinagar, reported ANI.

According to reports, the NIA and local police raided the residence of Syed Shakeel Ahmad in Rambagh and arrested him. Salahuddin, 71, is the head of the Kashmiri militant group, Hizbul Mujahideen and is recently designated as global terrorist by the US state department.

Shakeel is the second son of Salahuddin and works as a medical assistant at Srinagar's Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences.

In October last year, the probe agency arrested Salahuddin's elder son Syed Shahid Yousuf and since then he is lodged in New Delhi's Tihar Jail.

The case dates back to 2011 when foreign money was allegedly pumped into Kashmir to fund terror activities.

Meanwhile, restrictions have been imposed in some parts of Srinagar in view of the complete shutdown called by separatist conglomerate Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on a bunch of petitions demanding scrapping Article 35A of the Constitution which confers special status to permanent residents of the state.