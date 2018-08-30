  • search

NIA arrests Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Syed Salahuddin's son

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Srinagar, Aug 30: National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested second son of Hizb chief Syed Salahuddin from Rambagh in Srinagar, reported ANI.

    NIA arrests Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Syed Salahuddins son
    File photo Syed Salahuddin

    According to reports, the NIA and local police raided the residence of Syed Shakeel Ahmad in Rambagh and arrested him. Salahuddin, 71, is the head of the Kashmiri militant group, Hizbul Mujahideen and is recently designated as global terrorist by the US state department.

    Shakeel is the second son of Salahuddin and works as a medical assistant at Srinagar's Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences.

    In October last year, the probe agency arrested Salahuddin's elder son Syed Shahid Yousuf and since then he is lodged in New Delhi's Tihar Jail.

    The case dates back to 2011 when foreign money was allegedly pumped into Kashmir to fund terror activities.

    Meanwhile, restrictions have been imposed in some parts of Srinagar in view of the complete shutdown called by separatist conglomerate Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on a bunch of petitions demanding scrapping Article 35A of the Constitution which confers special status to permanent residents of the state.

    Read more about:

    syed salahuddin nia arrest hizbul mujahideen

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue