NIA all set to get more powerful with two key amendments

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 24: The National Investigation Agency is likely to get more powers, with a proposal in place to amend the NIA Act.

The matter after getting a nod from the Cabinet will be placed before the Parliament this week during the ongoing Monsoon session. In addition to the NIA Act, there is also a proposed amendment on the cards for the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The amendment would allow the NIA to probe cybercrime and also cases of human trafficking.

The amendment to Schedule 4 of the UAPA will allow the NIA to designate an individual suspected to have terrorist links as a terrorist. Currently, only organisations are designated as terrorist organisations.

The NIA came into existence in 2009 following the Mumbai 26/11 attack. The proposed amendments are under consideration since 2017. The same was proposed to give the agency more teeth and also a wider scope in the wake of fresh challenges emerging.