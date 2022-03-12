Nirbhaya convicts have 7 days to file mercy plea or else they will hang at the gallows

Next President of India: Will it be Venkaiah Naidu or will Kovind continue

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 12: In July, the President of India will be elected by a an electoral college formed by 776 parliamentarians and 4,120 legislators. During the last elections, the BJP had sprung a surprise by naming Ram Nath Kovind as the presidential candidate.

While there is no confirmation on who the next President of India will be, the buzz is that Vice-President, Venkaiah Naidu is the frontrunner. However there is also talk that the BJP may not make any changes and could continue with Kovind as the President.

To elect the President the government would want a consensus. After the vetting is done and the names suggested, it would be placed before the Prime Minister would take a final call.

In order to have a consensus, the government will try and reach out to parties such as the YSR Congress and BJD. The Opposition would try to put up its own candidate. However for the Congress, it would be difficult this time considering its poor performance in the recent assembly elections.

In this scenario, parties such as the DMK, TMC, TRS and Shiv Sena would play a crucial role in setting up the Opposition's candidate for President of India.

However the BJP would have no problem in electing its candidate as president. The total strength of the electoral college is 10,98,903 and the BJP's strength is way above the half-way mark. The BJP's win in Uttar Pradesh will not only have an impact on the Presidential elections, but on the Rajya Sabha polls to be held on March 31.

The value for each MP who votes is 708. For the MLAs it differs from state to state and the highest value of is for an MLA in UP-208.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 11:39 [IST]