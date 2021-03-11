Next in line for vaccine against COVID-19 are those in age group of 50 years and above

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 11: The next in line for the vaccination drive are those in the age group of 50 years and above.

The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC) which drew out the priority population groups said that after nearly 30 million health care and front line workers were vaccinated, the next in line are individuals above the age of 50 years.

As per the expert recommendation, those above the age of 50 years will be vaccinated on priority. They will be further sub-divided into eligible beneficiaries. Those above the age of 60 years and in the specified comorbid groups and those between the age of 45 and 59 years were given priority.

The Union Health Ministry in an official statement on Tuesday had said that at least 2 million doses of vaccine were administered across the country, making it the single highest day so far.

The health ministry in its statement said, register and activate all private facilities and also provide sufficient stock of vaccines to the private facilities for 15-28 days so that these facilities can offer online open slots to citizens. Visibility of more open slots not only assures the citizens about the services but also helps avoid overcrowding on account of perceived scarcity in absence of clear visibility of vaccination slots.