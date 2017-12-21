Next CM of Himachal Pradesh: Is Dhumal still in the race?

As Himachal Pradesh awaits its next Chief Minister, sources say that Prem Kumar Dhumal who lost the election is still in the race. There is a catch-22 situation where the candidature of Dhumal is concerned as the BJP had won the polls under his leadership.

There have been offers pouring in from MLAs of the BJP in HP stating that they would vacate their seats for Dhumal. There is also a demand in some quarters of the BJP that Dhumal must be allowed to contest again. The BJP won 44 of the 68 seats in the state.

Following Dhumal's statement that he is out of the race for the post of CM, there has been support pouring in for the leader. Some feel that the BJP's chances of winning in Himachal increased after Dhumal's name was announced as the CM candidate.

A BJP leader informed OneIndia that the issue would be sorted out once the observers arrive in the state. Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Narendra Tomar will be in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday where deliberations on the issue would take place. When the BJP leader was asked if J P Nadda is in the race, he said that it was too early to speculate anything.

OneIndia News