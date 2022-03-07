NewsX exit poll predicts 19 seats for BJP in Goa
New Delhi, Mar 7: NewsX exit poll has predicted the BJP to emerge as the single largest party in the 40-member Goa assembly. The ruling party might fall short of a few seats to form the next government on its own, as per the predictions.
The exit poll claims that the BJP is likely to win 17-19 seats while its primary opposition Congress will end up winning 11-13 seats. The AAP is predicted to win 1-3 seats with others winning 2-7 seats in the elections held on February 14.
Seat Projection:
BJP: 17-19
Congress: 11-13
AAP: 1-4
OTH: 2-7
However, the P-MARQ exit poll has predicted a hung assembly in Goa with the ruling BJP and Congress predicted to win an equal number of seats in the recently-held state elections.
As per the exit poll, the BJP and Congress are predicted to win 13-17 seats in the 40-member assembly. The TMC, in its maiden attempt, is predicted to win 2-4 seats while Aam Aadmi Party is likely to win around 2-6 seats.
Seat Projection
BJP: 13-17
Congress: 13-17
AAP: 2-6
TMC: 2-4
Electoral fate of 301 candidates were locked in EVMs which will be opened on March 10 for counting.