Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma were the only two Indians to make it to an annual list of '100 most influential people in the world' this year released by the Time magazine.

It was only after Modi who announced Demonetisation that e-commerce platform Paytm recorded 5 billion in August 2016 to nearly 7 billion today.

He acquired the 1567th rank becoming India's youngest man to be featured on the list.

OneIndia News