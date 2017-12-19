Newsmakers 2017: BJP firebrand leader Yogi Adityanath

Posted By:
Firebrand leader BJP leader from politically Uttar Pradesh was a surprise pick for the CM post. He has been the Member of Parliament from the Gorakhpur constituency, Uttar Pradesh for five consecutive terms since 1998. The illegal slaughterhouses in Uttar Pradesh faced shutdowns from the administration after his becoming the Chief Minister.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. PTI file photo
Yogi ordered the forming of anti-romeo squads. The move came under fire for moral policing and he had to order the squads to desist from harassing innocent citizens. Under his leadership, BJP won 14 out of 16 mayoral seats in the state in the recently concluded local body polls.

