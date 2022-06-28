YouTube
    Newly elected Azamgarh MP Dinesh Lal Yadav meets CM Yogi Adityanath

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Jun 28: Newly elected Azamgarh MP Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' on Tuesday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here.

    "Expressing gratitude to CM Yogi Adityanath on behalf of the people and workers of Azamgarh and received his blessings," Yadav tweeted and also shared pictures offering a saffron scarf to the chief minister.

    UP Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath with Dinesh Lal Yadav
    UP Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath with Dinesh Lal Yadav

    Yadav won the bypoll to the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat by a margin of over 8,000 votes. Election on the seat was necessitated following the resignation of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who had won in the 2019 general elections, after being elected to the state assembly from Karhal in 2022.

    Incidentally, Dinesh Lal Yadav, who had lost to Akhilesh Yadav in the previous election, defeated the SP chief’s cousin Dharmendra Yadav in the by-election.

    PTI

