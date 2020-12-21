YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    New strain of COVID-19: Arvind Kejriwal asks Centre to ban all flights from UK

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 20: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday demanded that the Centre ban all flights from the UK immediately in view of the emergence of a mutated variant of the coronavirus there.

    Arvind Kejriwal

    The Union Health Ministry has called an urgent meeting of its Joint Monitoring Group on Monday to discuss the emergence of the new strain in the UK, which has led to a surge in the infection rate there.

    "New mutation of coron virus has emerged in UK, which is a super-spreader. I urge central govt to ban all flights from UK immediately," Kejriwal tweeted.

    A number of European countries have banned flights from the UK as the British government warned that the potent new strain of the virus was "out of control" and imposed a stringent new stay-at-home lockdown from Sunday.

    More ARVIND KEJRIWAL News

    Read more about:

    arvind kejriwal

    Story first published: Monday, December 21, 2020, 13:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 21, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X