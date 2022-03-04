New scheme to encourage public and private institutions to adopt cows at Goshalas in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Mar 4: The Karnataka government that has enacted an anti- cow slaughter legislation, on Friday in its budget proposed to launch 'Punyakoti Dattu Yojane' to encourage public and the private institutions to adopt cows in the Goshalas (shelters for cows).

It has also been proposed to increase the number of Goshalas from the present 31 to 100, and Rs 50 crore will be provided in the budget for this purpose. "Our Government has given more importance for preservation of cattle resource. In this background, Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020 has been implemented last year.

For effective implementation of this Act, the number of Goshalas will be increased from the present 31 to 100. For this purpose, Rs 50 crore will be provided," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said presenting the budget 2022-23. Further noting that for the first time in the state, the government will launch 'Punyakoti Dattu Yojane,' he said, this is to encourage public and the private institutions to adopt cows in the Goshalas by paying Rs 11,000 annually.

The budget also states that financial assistance will be given to convert waste generated in Goshalas of the State into eco-friendly products. "Gomatha Sahakara Sangha' will be established for marketing of cow produce.

One research cell is proposed to be established in the University of Veterinary Sciences for the development of certification and technicality of cow produces," Bommai said. He also said that in order to conserve and increase the stock of indigenous cow breeds, 2,000 cows will be distributed to farmers through Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF). PTI