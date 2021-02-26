New rules to visit Siddhivinayak Temple: Read this if you are planning to visit

New Delhi, Feb 26: Mumbai's famous Siddhivinayak Temple has decided not to give on the spot permission to devotees for taking darshan of Lord Ganesh from March 1. The decision has been taken in view of the rising cases of COVID-19.

Only those who have registered online will get a chance to take darshan. Only 100 devotees will be allowed inside the Temple per hour from March 1 onwards.

Priyanka Chhapwale, chief executive officer of the Shri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust told PTI that at present, devotees who have not registered themselves for darshan, are given QR code on the spot, which allows them to go inside the temple.

We have decided to stop this system completely from March 1. The devotees without pre-booked appointment will not be permitted until further orders. Every hour only 100 devotees with pre-booked QR codes will be allowed to have darshan between 7 am and 9 pm, she also said. She further added that on the auspicious day of Angarki Chathurthi on March 2, darshan will be allowed between 8 am and 9 pm.

The popular Temple located in Prabhadevi was shut for several months due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. However it opened in November last year.