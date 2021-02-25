Modi govt to deal sternly with 'Tukde Tukde gang' trying to take advantage of farmers stir: Union Minister

Action will be taken if social media is misused to spread fake news and violence: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Identify first originator, say govt’s rules to regulate streaming and digital content

New Delhi, Feb 25: Concerns have been raised about the rampant abuse of social media platforms and spread of fake news, Information Technology Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, while announcing the new guidelines to curb the misuse of social media platforms.

The Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 for the first time prescribes how digital news organisations, OTTs and social media platforms will be regulated by the government.

Social media intermediaries have to appoint grievance officer, who shall register complaints in 24 hours, the minister also said. There will be 2 categories, intermediary which can be social media intermediary and significant social media intermediary, the minister also added.

The Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021:

Social media platforms upon being asked either by a court order or a govt authority will be required to disclose the first originator of mischievous tweet or message as the case may be. This should be only in relation to sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the state, public order, relations with foreign states, or rape, sexually explicit content etc, the minister said.

If there are complaints against dignity of users, particularly women - expose private parts of individuals or nudity or sexual act or impersonation etc, you'll be required to remove that within 24 hours after complaint made. This is designed to respect dignity of women, Prasad further added.

We shall notify users number for a significant social media intermediary very soon. They will have to have a grievance redressal mechanism, you will also have to name a grievance officer who shall register the grievance within 24 hours and disposal in 15 days, the IT minister added.

Union Minister, Prakash Javadekar said that the government has decided to have a 3 stair mechanism for OTT platforms. OTT and digital news media will have to disclose their details. We are not mandating registration, we are seeking information, Javadekar also said.

There should be a grievance redressal system in OTT platforms and digital portals. OTT platforms will have to have a self-regulating body, headed by retired Supreme Court or High Court judge or a very eminent person in this category, Javadekar also said.

Javadekar also said that for OTT there should be self-classification of content-13 plus, 16 plus an A categories. There has to be a mechanism of parental lock and ensuring compliance that children do not see that, he also said.