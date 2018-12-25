  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Rs 20 currency note soon

    By Pti
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 25: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will soon introduce a new Rs 20 currency note with additional features, according to a document of the central bank.

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

    The central bank has already issued new look currency notes in the denominations of Rs 10, Rs 50, Rs 100, and Rs 500, besides introducing Rs 200 and Rs 2,000 bank notes.

    The new look notes are being introduced since November 2016 under Mahatma Gandhi (New) series. These are different in size and design compared to the notes issued previously.

    [RBI to introduce new Rs 100 notes shortly, old notes to remain legal]

    The currency notes, except for banned Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, issued under old series continue to remain legal tender. According to the RBI data bank, there were 4.92 billion pieces of Rs 20 note in circulation as on March 31, 2016.

    The number more than doubled to about 10 billion pieces by March 2018. The Rs 20 notes accounted for 9.8 per cent of the total number of currency notes in circulation at the end of March 2018.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    rbi currency

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue