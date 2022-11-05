New letter by conman Sukesh says, 'if I am a big thug, then Kejriwal is a maha thug'

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 05: Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar who has been jailed has written another letter alleging that he is being threatened by AAP leader Satyendra Jain and ex-DG prisons, Tihar jail after his complaint to the Delhi LG went public.

Earlier this week Sukesh had written to Delhi LG V K Saxena alleging that he had paid Rs 10 crore to Jain as protection money. Jain is currently under arrest.

He had said that he had known the AAP leader since 2015. He further added that he had paid a total amount of Rs 50 crore to the AAP as he was promised an important party position in South India.

"Mr Kejriwal, I am the country's 'biggest thug' according to you. Then why did you receive Rs 50 crore from me and offer me Rajya Sabha seat? What does that make you - 'maha thug'?" he said in the letter.

Paid Rs 10 crore to AAP’s Satyendra Jain: Full text of Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s letter

He levelled fresh allegations against Kejriwal and said that the AAP chief had forced him to bring 20 to 30 people to contribute Rs 500 crore towards the party in exchange of seats.

Sukesh is lodged in the Mandoli jail of Delhi for allegedly extorting money from high-profile people and celebrities. "I have known, Mr Satyendar Jain of AAP Since 2015, and have contributed more than 50 crores to AAP in promise of giving me important post in party in South Zone, and also helping me to be nominated to Rajaya sabha following the expansion," Sukesh had said in his letter to L-G.