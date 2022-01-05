YouTube
    New guidelines for international passengers as COVID-19 cases spike in Maharashtra

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 06: With the number of COVID-19 cases rising, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued fresh guidelines for international passengers arriving from high risk countries and the United Arab Emirates.

    "If tested negative, the passengers will be allowed to leave and stay under 7-day home quarantine. Those found positive to undergo institutional quarantine. The rest of the passengers who are fully vaccinated need not go for the test unless asked to do so by authorities," Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, BMC said.

    Maharastra has been reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases. On Tuesday Maharashtra reported 18,466 cases. There are 66,308 active cases in the state. Mumbai alone reported 10,860 cases on Tuesday. The state reported 20 deaths and 4,558 recoveries.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 9:33 [IST]
    X