New Delhi issues demarche as acts in Canada threaten territorial integrity and sovereignty of India

India

In the demarche issued by the Modi government, Canada has been told to stop the so-called Khalistan referendum as it affects the territorial integrity and sovereignty of India.

New Delhi, Oct 10: India has served a demarche to the Canadian government asking it to stop the so-called Khalistan referendum organised by banned organisations in Ontario on November 6.

In the demarche issued by the Narendra Modi government, Canada has been told to stop the referendum as it affects the territorial integrity and sovereignty of India. Apart from serving a notice to a senior official in the Canadian High Commission, India's strong objection will also be conveyed by the Indian Embassy in Ottawa to Global Affairs, Canada.

New Delhi has emphasised that the referendum will be used to divide the Indian diaspora as it would allow students to vote by the proscribed outfit Sikhs for Justice. The referendum is being held at a private convention centre in Ontario. It may be recalled that the first referendum was held on September 18, 2022.

Yet another anti-India act reported from Canada and the Khalistan connection isn’t surprising

In September, India had put Canada on notice as violence against Hindus were on the rise and the repeated demands to quell Sikh extremism had fallen on deaf ears. India has repeatedly raised concerns about the rise of Khalistan extremism in Canada and the UK. Furthermore, these elements operate freely in these countries and plot violent acts in India with the support of their masters in Pakistan.

In addition to this, there have been attacks and vandalisation of symbols of Hindu religion in both the countries.

Sikh extremism remains the biggest concern in both the countries. They have been given legal recognition and have often been invited to the Parliament to speak. Moreover, both the countries have turned a blind eye to the fund collection by these elements. Groups such as the Sikhs for Justice put out anti-India threat messages almost on a daily basis. Its chief, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, has often shared videos of him burning the Indian National Flag.

In response, the Justin Trudeau government in Canada has said that in the country individuals have the right to assemble and express their views as long as they do so legally. The government, while not denouncing the Sikh referendum, however added that it does not recognise it.

India has repeatedly raised concerns over the lack of action being taken against these elements who are also involved in the radicalisation of the Indian diaspora by banned Sikh groups. In November last year, the Punjab police arrested a highly radicalised terrorist Ranjit Singh. He disclosed that he had received a consignment of arms and explosives and had planned on carrying out terror strikes in Punjab.

West's dubious stand on Khalistan is worrisome for India

Intelligence Bureau officials tell OneIndia that groups in countries abroad, particularly the UK and Canada, offer ideological and monetary support to the movement.

In June this year, the Indian High Commission in Ottawa flagged concerns to the foreign ministry of Canada about the gangster's involved in violent crimes in Punjab. It may be recalled that following the death of Moosewala, the Punjab Police had said that Goldy Brar, a Canadian based member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who has 16 cases against him in India, was involved in the incident. Further, Bishnoi's nephew has claimed responsibility for the killing of Moosewala.

Monday, October 10, 2022, 8:31 [IST]