India reports first case of new Covid variant XE, a hybrid of Omicron, in Mumbai

Mumbai, April 06: New Covid variant XE, Omicron's more transmissible cousin is now detected in India and the first case has been reported in Mumbai.

According to India Today TV, of the 376 samples tested in Mumbai, one turned positive for the XE variant and the other for the Kappa variant.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said in its latest update that the XE recombinant (BA.1-BA.2) was first detected in the UK on January 19 and more than 600 sequences have been reported and confirmed since then.

The XE variant is a recombinant, as it is comprised of genetic material from two other strains, which in this case are BA.1, the original strain of omicron, and BA.2, known as "stealth omicron."

Here are the symptoms to look out for

The most reported symptoms of the original strain of Omicron are much like a cold, especially in people who've been vaccinated, and there seems to be a link between the new variant and gastrointestinal side effects.

Symptoms include, though are not limited to:

A running nose

Sneezing

A sore throat

Aching muscles

Fatigue

Dizziness

Headaches

Nausea

Diarrhoea

Vomiting

Stomach ache

Loss of appetite

Though lesser-reported symptoms may also include:

A fever

A cough

Loss of taste and/or smell