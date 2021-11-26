YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    New Covid Variant in South Africa: Name, symptoms, origin and all you need to know

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 26: The new COVID-19 variant, most dangerous strain, which is causing an increase in new infections in South Africa, has not been found in India so far. South Africa has reported over 100 cases to this variant, with four more in Botswana.

    New Covid Variant in South Africa: Name, Symptoms, Origin, Resistant to Vaccine and Other Details You Should K

    However, the authorities have sounded alarm over a new highly contagious variant in South Africa.

    What do we know about the variant?

    The new South Africa covid variant is called B.1.1.529. The B.1.1.529 variant has 50 mutations overall, including more than 30 on the spike protein alone. While the delta variant has 2 mutations and the beta variant has 3.

    South Africa variant origin

    The B.1.1.529. covid variant was first identified in South Africain the last week of November. However, the strain has already spread to neighbouring countries, including Botswana, Hong Kong and Israel.

    South Africa variant Symptoms

    Most common symptoms:

    • fever
    • cough
    • tiredness
    • loss of taste or smell
    • Less common symptoms:
    • sore throat
    • headache
    • aches and pains
    • diarrhoea
    • a rash on skin, or discolouration of fingers or toes
    • red or irritated eyes

    Serious symptoms:

    • difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
    • loss of speech or mobility, or confusion
    • chest pain

    Resistant to Vaccine

    Youngsters appear to be vulnerable to the newly identified variant. The new variant, repotedly, can evade immunity and can infect those who are vaccinated.

    Scientists are concerned about the high number of mutations within the variant and worry it could be resistant to vaccines and more easily passed on to others.

    More CORONAVIRUS VARIANT News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus variant

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X