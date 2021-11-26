New Covid Variant in South Africa: Name, symptoms, origin and all you need to know
New Delhi, Nov 26: The new COVID-19 variant, most dangerous strain, which is causing an increase in new infections in South Africa, has not been found in India so far. South Africa has reported over 100 cases to this variant, with four more in Botswana.
However, the authorities have sounded alarm over a new highly contagious variant in South Africa.
What do we know about the variant?
The new South Africa covid variant is called B.1.1.529. The B.1.1.529 variant has 50 mutations overall, including more than 30 on the spike protein alone. While the delta variant has 2 mutations and the beta variant has 3.
South Africa variant origin
The B.1.1.529. covid variant was first identified in South Africain the last week of November. However, the strain has already spread to neighbouring countries, including Botswana, Hong Kong and Israel.
South Africa variant Symptoms
Most common symptoms:
- fever
- cough
- tiredness
- loss of taste or smell
- Less common symptoms:
- sore throat
- headache
- aches and pains
- diarrhoea
- a rash on skin, or discolouration of fingers or toes
- red or irritated eyes
Serious symptoms:
- difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
- loss of speech or mobility, or confusion
- chest pain
Resistant to Vaccine
Youngsters appear to be vulnerable to the newly identified variant. The new variant, repotedly, can evade immunity and can infect those who are vaccinated.
Scientists are concerned about the high number of mutations within the variant and worry it could be resistant to vaccines and more easily passed on to others.