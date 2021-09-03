New Afghan government likely to be announced today

YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 03: The Taliban is likely to announce a new government as early as today, reports have said. All eyes would be on the announcement and the Taliban would be under scrutiny after it promised to rule with greater tolerance.

    The announcement is likely to be made following the Friday afternoon prayers. The Taliban had earlier said that the Chinese foreign ministry had promised to keep its embassy open in Afghanistan.

    World united in what they expect Taliban to do for recognition in Afghanistan, says White HouseWorld united in what they expect Taliban to do for recognition in Afghanistan, says White House

    Western Union and Moneygram said that they would be resuming money transactions which are relied upon by many Afghans. The new rulers have assured that they would be more accommodating when compared to their earlier rule between 1996 and 2001. The first regime was accused of a violent interpretation of Islam and brutal treatment of women. Women were forced behind closed doors and banned from school and work.

    Friday, September 3, 2021, 8:56 [IST]
    X