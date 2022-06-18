Never intended to belittle tragedy: Sai Pallavi clarifies remarks on Kashmiri Pandits

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jun 18: Actor Sai Pallavi today issued a clarification after her remarks comparing exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 90s and lynching triggered a controversy on social media. Her statement received mixed reaction, while a section of people supported Pallavi, others noted that both are not the same.

In an Instagram video, the actor today said that she will think twice before speaking her heart.

"I will be thinking twice before I speak my heart because I am anxious that my words may be misinterpreted," she said.

"After I watched the film Kashmir Files, I had the opportunity to speak with the director. I was disturbed seeing the plight of people. I would never be-little tragedy like the genocide. Having said that, I can never come to terms with the mob lynching incident that happened during Covid times. I believe violence in any form is wrong and violence in the name of any religion is wrong," she said.

"All I wanted to convey was that violence in the name of any religion is a huge sin. Many people online justified the mob lynching incidents. I believe all lives are important. I hope a day doesn't come when a child is born and he/she is afraid of his/her identity," she added.

Sai Pallavi further claimed that snippets from the interview were taken out of context and thanked people who stood by her.

"I felt alone and conflicted thinking what I did wrong. I felt like they [people who supported her] knew me for who I am," she added.

The Controversy

In an interview with a YouTube channel, Sai Pallavi said "the film named, The Kashmir Files, shows how Kashmiri Pandits were killed. Recently, there was an incident of a person being killed for carrying a cow because he was suspected to be a Muslim. After killing the person, the attackers raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans. Where is the difference between what happened in Kashmir and what happened recently?"

Speaking about her political leanings, Sai Pallavi said that she is ideologically neutral and was brought up that way.

Story first published: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 23:29 [IST]