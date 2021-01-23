Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti: It is Modi vs Mamata in Bengal

Kolkata, Jan 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kolkata on Saturday for 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations to commemorate Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote: "Dear sisters and brothers of West Bengal, I am honoured to be in your midst, that too on the auspicious day of Parakram Divas. During the programmes in Kolkata, we will pay tributes to the brave Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose."

On January 19, the Government of India had decided to observe Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary on January 23 every year as Parakram Diwas. The Centre announced its move to pay tribute to the freedom fighter to inspire the youth of the nation to 'act with fortitude in the face of adversity'.The Ministry of Culture issued a circular announcing January 23 to be observed as Parakram Diwas every year from now on.

Centre vs state

Both Prime Minister Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have planned extensive celebrations for this day and after a long time, both of them might come face to face in Bengal.

The state and the centre are in a tussle over the declaration of 'Parakram Diwas'. Netaji's birth anniversary will be known as Parakram Diwas, according to the centre.

The state government had requested the centre to declare it as 'Desh Nayak Diwas' as Rabindranath Tagore had bestowed the title of Desh Nayak on Netaji.

TMC leader Saugata Roy said, the announcement to observe the day as 'Parakram Diwas' (day of valour) was not enough. "January 23 should be announced as a national holiday.It is our long-standing demand. As he was a national leader and head of Azad Hind Fauj, these two aspects are not reflected through 'Parakram Diwas'.

Banerjee had also said, "The real evaluation of Netaji has not been done in India after Independence.

This is unfortunate. Also, although we know on which day he was born, the nation does not know what happened to him at the end. I demand that his birthday be declared a national holiday and all records relating to his disappearance be made public."