Nepal borders no longer stopover for Jihadis, but a control centre against India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 10: Amidst the huge rise of radicalisation in the country, a new worry for the security agencies is the large number of Mosques and Madrasas that are coming up along the border areas.

The Intelligence Bureau has learnt that a large number of Mosques and Madrasas have mushroomed in Nepal very close to the Indian border. An IANS report while citing sources said that the number of Mosques has gone up from 760 in 2018 to 1,000 in 2021. On the other hand the number of Madrasas has gone up to 645 in 2021 as opposed to 508 in 2018.

This is clearly the handiwork of the ISI and these Mosques and Madrasas are set up close to the Indian with the sole intention of radicalising and instigating the people against the country. Not only have these places managed to instigate and radicalise the youth in large numbers, but they have been hiding spots for criminals indulging in crime, terror and fake currency racketeering from the states of Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Bihar.

Pakistan has been upping activities along the Nepal border since the past couple of years. In 2019 an ISI agent of Nepal origin was arrested along the India-China border. The accused identified as Nirmal Rai had been working at a burger shop in Dubai between 2016 and 2018. He then moved to Kibithu. The suspected spy was probably trained and recruited by Dubai-based handler of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), an army personnel said.

In 2017, a man identified as Shamshul Huda was arrested in Nepal for his role in the train sabotage case. He had contested the elections held in Nepal, but lost badly. This resulted in huge financial losses which forced him to deal in fake Indian currency.

Huda was arrested by the Nepal police after his name cropped up in a train sabotage case. It was alleged that he had directed three persons from Bihar to plant a pressure cooker bomb on a railway track at Ghorasahan in Bihar. The bomb did not explode as alert villagers had sighted the same.

Huda who hails from Nepal had initially suffered huge losses in the real estate business. To cover his losses, he indulged in peddling of fake Indian currency, the probe had learnt.

In 2019, the Uttar Pradesh police had busted an international terrorism funding racket that was linked to the Central Bank in Nepal. It was said that Indian nationals had brought money from Nepal and used it to fund terror.

Nepal has been called as the biggest hub of the Indian Mujahideen. The Indian Mujahideen which has links with Pakistan terror groups is using Nepal as a hub to carry out terror attacks against Indians, the US State Department said in its report.

While Nepal has not witnessed any major incident of terror, there is considerable intelligence that suggests that the rise of Islamic terror in the country.

Groups such as the Tablighi Jamaat and Islami Sangh, Nepal operate in the country. The two outfits have been at conflict in a minor way over issues such as ideology and faith. Muslims make up for almost 5 per cent of Nepal's population. They are the biggest single group in the five Tarai districts of Banke, Kapilvastu, Parsa, Bara and Rautahat.

The arrest of Indian Mujahideen operative Abdul Subhan last year and his subsequent investigation revealed how a well-oiled network in Nepal is giving protection to terrorists on the run. As mentioned earlier Nepal is a safe haven for terrorists. They use it as a transit point between India and Pakistan.

Subhan during his questioning speaks about a person called Nizam Khan a member of the Islami Sangh who provides logistic supports to terrorists on the run.

While India acknowledges that Nepal is a safe haven for terrorists, it also says that there has been a slow rise in Islamic fanaticism in the country. Nepal has not been very proactive in dealing with these issues. The BIPA corridor-Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Afghanistan has been a hub of terror activity.

The operatives working on this corridor carry out their activities before finding a safe hub in Nepal.

What Indian agencies worry is that the rise of Islamic terror within Nepal could spill out into India. For now, groups such as the Islami Sangh have been providing logistic support to the Indian terrorists.

An Intelligence Bureau tells OneIndia that Nepal no longer is a stop-over. It is gradually becoming a control centre. What ails the war on terror is the open border with India. The weak controls on the border and lack of checks has only added to the problem. The Islamic groups in Nepal oversee the movement of terrorists and have deployed their touts to ferry terrorists.

Story first published: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 9:45 [IST]